This luxury farmhouse conversion is on the market with ESPC for offers around £745,000.

Scottish Borders property: Stunning 18th Century farmhouse conversion in Kelso on market for £745,000

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago

A luxury barn conversion with four bedrooms and its own cinema room is up for sale near Kelso. Originally forming part of the traditional 18th Century farm steading next to Kaimflat Farmhouse, Fox Covert is on the market with ESPC for offers around £745,000. The exterior of the stone building has been conserved, with previous openings redesigned into doors and windows. Inside, there is a lofty main living area with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. There are two bathrooms and three double bedrooms – including a master with its own ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and Juliet balcony. Found four miles north of Kelso in the Scottish Borders, it is around an hour’s drive to Edinburgh.

1. Kelso farmhouse

This 18th Century farm steading has been converted into a rustic four bedroom home.

Photo: ESPC

2. Living room

One of the house's three living areas, which includes a home cinema room.

Photo: ESPC

3. Living area

The lofty main living area stretches more than 11m with timber columns, beams, and a vaulted ceiling giving a nod to the barn's past. There is a large bespoke bifold door leading outside.

Photo: ESPC

4. Kitchen

The kitchen area of the conversion, complete with exposed beams and high ceilings.

Photo: ESPC

