A luxury barn conversion with four bedrooms and its own cinema room is up for sale near Kelso. Originally forming part of the traditional 18th Century farm steading next to Kaimflat Farmhouse, Fox Covert is on the market with ESPC for offers around £745,000. The exterior of the stone building has been conserved, with previous openings redesigned into doors and windows. Inside, there is a lofty main living area with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. There are two bathrooms and three double bedrooms – including a master with its own ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and Juliet balcony. Found four miles north of Kelso in the Scottish Borders, it is around an hour’s drive to Edinburgh.