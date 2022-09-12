Tasteful two-bed ground-floor flat offers stylish living in Trinity
Forming part of a traditional terrace in Trinity, within the suburb’s historic conservation area, this ground-floor flat boasts beautifully presented interiors with modern fixtures, fittings and decor, tastefully enhanced by original period features.
A secure shared entrance leads to the flat’s front door, which leads to a hall with storage. The living room has detailed cornicing, a ceiling rose, a feature fireplace, an Edinburgh press and a picture rail.
Continuing along the hall, you find the kitchen, where a range of modern, two-tone, Shaker-inspired cabinetry is framed by spacious worktops and stylish subway-tiled splashbacks, and integrated appliances that will be included in the sale.
The flat also contains two double bedrooms with pared-back decor and fitted carpets, one of which has a fitted wardrobe, cornicing and a picture rail. The bathroom has a bath, a separate shower enclosure, as well as a basin set with storage, and a WC.
Externally, the home benefits from a gravelled front garden and a generous, walled green space to the rear, featuring a large manicured lawn, a wealth of colourful, leafy trees and shrubs, a patio for outdoor seating, and a delightful summerhouse.