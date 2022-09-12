News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tasteful two-bed ground-floor flat offers stylish living in Trinity

Forming part of a traditional terrace in Trinity, within the suburb’s historic conservation area, this ground-floor flat boasts beautifully presented interiors with modern fixtures, fittings and decor, tastefully enhanced by original period features.

By Special reports
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:38 pm

50/1 Netherby Road, Edinburgh, EH5 3LX. Offers over £380,000. Marketed by Thorntons.

A secure shared entrance leads to the flat’s front door, which leads to a hall with storage. The living room has detailed cornicing, a ceiling rose, a feature fireplace, an Edinburgh press and a picture rail.

Continuing along the hall, you find the kitchen, where a range of modern, two-tone, Shaker-inspired cabinetry is framed by spacious worktops and stylish subway-tiled splashbacks, and integrated appliances that will be included in the sale.

Kerbside shot of the traditional terrace on Netherby Road

Most Popular

The flat also contains two double bedrooms with pared-back decor and fitted carpets, one of which has a fitted wardrobe, cornicing and a picture rail. The bathroom has a bath, a separate shower enclosure, as well as a basin set with storage, and a WC.

Externally, the home benefits from a gravelled front garden and a generous, walled green space to the rear, featuring a large manicured lawn, a wealth of colourful, leafy trees and shrubs, a patio for outdoor seating, and a delightful summerhouse.

Read More

Read More
Prestige property: Small screen star hides big suprises
Original features enhance the flat’s front room
Shaker-style fittings in the tasteful kitchen
Summerhouse adds something special to the rear garde
TrinityEdinburghThorntons