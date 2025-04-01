The 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025 - and where Edinburgh ranks

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:35 BST

The UK's best towns and cities to sell a property have been named – and both Edinburgh and Glasgow feature on the list.

Homes in Edinburgh are typically taken off the market after 47 days, according to new figures from Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk. Properties in Glasgow, meanwhile, typically spend just 30 days on the market.

The property firms have released a list of the best and worst places to sell a property in the UK, based on how long homes stay on the market. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025.

1. The best UK towns and cities to sell property

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 1. Typical time on market: 30 days. Median asking price: £215,000

2. Glasgow

Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 1. Typical time on market: 30 days. Median asking price: £215,000 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 2. Typical time on market: 33 days. Median asking price: £195,000.

3. Belfast

Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 2. Typical time on market: 33 days. Median asking price: £195,000. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 3. Typical time on market: 47 days. Median asking price: £335,000

4. Edinburgh

Best places to sell a property in the UK rank: 3. Typical time on market: 47 days. Median asking price: £335,000 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghGlasgowProperties
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice