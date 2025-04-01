The 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025 - and where Edinburgh ranks

Homes in Edinburgh are typically taken off the market after 47 days, according to new figures from Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk . Properties in Glasgow , meanwhile, typically spend just 30 days on the market.

The property firms have released a list of the best and worst places to sell a property in the UK, based on how long homes stay on the market. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 15 best UK towns and cities to sell property in 2025.