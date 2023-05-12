News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian for sale: Modern two bedroom detached bungalow in Livingston with a sauna and hot tub

Livingston property is ideal for a first time buyer or family

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:48 BST

This modern and spacious two bedroom detached bungalow in Livingston with a sauna, hot tub and summer house is currently on the market at offers over £230,000.

Ideal first time buy or family home, 13 Barnes Green is nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac by Deer Park. Furthermore, the delightful property has been upgraded for modern lifestyles, offering a sociable open-plan reception area, two quality bathrooms, and generous private parking. To view this property, call 0131 555 7055.

The summer house and conservatory, viewed from the garden, offer great space in this family home in Livingston.

1. Spacious

The summer house and conservatory, viewed from the garden, offer great space in this family home in Livingston. Photo: ESPC

This large living room space opens up to the modern kitchen.

2. Living room

This large living room space opens up to the modern kitchen. Photo: ESPC

The most unique feature of this Livingston property is this fully equipped sauna in the summer house situated in the garden.

3. Sauna

The most unique feature of this Livingston property is this fully equipped sauna in the summer house situated in the garden. Photo: ESPC

This property also features a southwest-facing rear garden (with a pizza oven and barbecue with incorporated storage) which is designed for relaxation, enjoying a designated area for a hot tub and a summerhouse with a sauna.

4. Garden

This property also features a southwest-facing rear garden (with a pizza oven and barbecue with incorporated storage) which is designed for relaxation, enjoying a designated area for a hot tub and a summerhouse with a sauna. Photo: ESPC

