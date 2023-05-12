West Lothian for sale: Modern two bedroom detached bungalow in Livingston with a sauna and hot tub
Livingston property is ideal for a first time buyer or family
This modern and spacious two bedroom detached bungalow in Livingston with a sauna, hot tub and summer house is currently on the market at offers over £230,000.
Ideal first time buy or family home, 13 Barnes Green is nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac by Deer Park. Furthermore, the delightful property has been upgraded for modern lifestyles, offering a sociable open-plan reception area, two quality bathrooms, and generous private parking. To view this property, call 0131 555 7055.
Page 1 of 3