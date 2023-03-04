News you can trust since 1873
Livingston’s cheapest house on the market goes up for auction

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 1:34pm

A fixer upper said to be the cheapest house currently on sale in Livingston is up for auction at a guide price of £110,000. In need of a touch of TLC, the two-bedroom terraced house at 41 Craigswood Avenue has a home report value of £135,000. It’s going under the hammer with virtual auctioneers Auction House Scotland later this month. There will be an e-Bay style bidding for the property from 1pm-1.26pm on March 20, with all bidders required to register before participating. For more information, call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466.

1. Exterior

The two-bedroom terrace can be found in 41 Craigswood in Livingston.

Photo: Auction House Scotland

2. Kitchen

There is a spacious kitchen leading out to the rear garden.

Photo: Auction House Scotland

3. Living area

The full length lounge has double aspect windows, allowing lots of light to flood the room.

Photo: Auction House Scotland

4. Bathroom

A generous-sized bathroom complete with a tub can be found upstairs

Photo: Auction House Scotland

