A fixer upper said to be the cheapest house currently on sale in Livingston is up for auction at a guide price of £110,000. In need of a touch of TLC, the two-bedroom terraced house at 41 Craigswood Avenue has a home report value of £135,000. It’s going under the hammer with virtual auctioneers Auction House Scotland later this month. There will be an e-Bay style bidding for the property from 1pm-1.26pm on March 20, with all bidders required to register before participating. For more information, call Auction House Scotland on 0141 339 4466.