Bathgate property is going up for auction for £96,000 – but needs a bit of TLC

One of the cheapest three-bedroom homes on the market in West Lothian right now is going up for auction for £96,000 – but it’s a bit of a fixer upper. The end terraced house in Andrew Avenue, Bathgate, needs some modernisation but could be a worthwhile DIY project for a potential buyer.

The property is on offer with Auction House Scotland at a starting price of £24,000 lower than its home report value of £120,000. It offers a living room, kitchen, shower room, two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, and a large corner garden to the rear. There is ample storage space throughout, auctioneers say, and an attic space which has potential to be converted into an additional bedroom.

According to data on Rightmove, similar properties in the area have sold for in the range of £85,000 - £142,000 in July last year. Situated in the Boghall residential area of Bathgate, the property is close to a variety of local shops, Boghall Primary School, leafy parks and woodland walks. It’s also within reach of Bathgate town centre, at around 1.5 miles away.

17 Andrew Avenue is going under the virtual hammer with property auctioneers Auction House Scotland at its online auction next month. Online e-Bay style bidding for the property will open from 1pm on 13 March and end at 1.24pm on 14 March. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

Anyone interested in viewing the property ahead of the online auction is invited to attend the Open Viewing taking place on Tuesday 28th February between 11.30am - 12pm. For details about the property and to register to bid, visit Auction House Scotland’s website. Further information about the property and buying at auction is available from Auction House Scotland by calling their office on 0141 339 4466.

1 . West Lothian property for auction Bathgate.jpg This three bedroom home in Bathgate, West Lothian, is going up for auction with a starting price of £96,000 - it just needs a bit of TLC Photo: Auction House Scotland Photo Sales

2 . Exterior The exterior of the terraced house, which is located in Andrew Avenue in Bathgate. There is a large private corner garden to the rear of the property. Photo: AHS Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen on the ground floor of the property, which has a home report value of £120,000. Photo: AHS Photo Sales

4 . Living room There is a "good-sized" living room, which comes with a fireplace feature. Photo: AHS Photo Sales