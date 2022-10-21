Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is about to see its first season come to a crunching conclusion. The season finale, which is titled ‘The Black Queen’, is scheduled to air on Monday (October 24).

Following nine episodes of world building, family feuds, politics, various cast changes and plenty of dragons , the future of House Targaryen is set to become clearer. After all, the state of the Seven Kingdoms depends on it.

The last episode of the season will see Rhaenyra Targaryen’s fight for the Iron Throne intensify, as her half-brother Aegon Targaryen was anointed against the wishes of the late-King Viserys in episode nine. Division is rife throughout Westeros as Lords and Ladies choose their loyalties to either The Blacks or The Greens.

In the world-spanning civil war that is soon to rear its head, friends will battle friends, brothers will put the sword to their brothers and chaos will run rampant throughout the world of House of the Dragon. When the credits roll at the end of what is sure to be an action-packed hour of television, will there be a King or Queen of the Seven Kingdoms?

So make sure to grab yourself Emma D’Arcy’s favourite drink, a Negroni Sbagliato , sit down and unwind. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the House of the Dragon Season One finale ‘The Black Queen’.

How to watch the House of the Dragon Season One finale

Season One Episode 10 of House of the Dragon, which is titled ‘The Black Queen’, will air in the United Kingdom on Monday, October 24. The highly-rated opening series, which IMDB has given a 8.6 out of 5 stars , will be broadcasted on two separate occasions.

If you are incredibly devoted to the world of Westeros and wish to tune it at the same time as your American counterparts, it will be broadcasted live on Sky Atlantic at 2am in the morning. But if you need your beauty sleep, it will be broadcast a second time on the same channel later on in the evening at 9pm.

To watch the season finale, as well as the other nine episodes of the first season, you can do so via Sky Box Sets . You will also be able to watch it live and on demand if you are a NOW TV subscriber.

And if you are not a customer of Sky, you can sign up via the official website . Membership costs can vary depending on the package you wish to subscribe to.

To sign up for NOW TV you will need to visit the website and select the ‘Entertainment + Boost’ subscription, which will grant you access to a catalogue of television shows, including House of the Dragon. It is priced at £15 for the first three months.

Cast list for House of the Dragon episode ‘The Black Queen’

Be prepared to see all the familiar faces of Season One of House of the Dragon when the finale ‘The Black Queen’ hits the small screen. Notable names include Emma D’Arcy, who has impressed as an older Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as her uncle (and husband) Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

For once in the series there has not been a dramatic time jump for Episode 10, so there are no cast changes for the final episode. Here are a few of the actors starring in the House of the Dragon season finale. For further information and a full cast list for the House of the Dragon Season One finale, visit the IMDB website .

Matt Smith - as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke - as Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy - as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhys Ifans - as Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint - as Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best - as Rhaenys Targaryen

Fabien Frankel - as Cristol Cole

Matthew Needham - as Larys Strong

Tom Glynn-Carney - as King Aegon Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell - as Aemond Targaryen

Will there be a Season Two of House of the Dragon?

As the very first season of House of the Dragon comes to an end, so too does the possibility of fans transporting themselves to the world of Westeros each week. This has left viewers wondering whether or not there will be a Season Two.

Famously, George R.R Martin said that to tell the full story of Fire and Blood, which is the novelisation that House of the Dragon is based on, there will need to be a total of four seasons. Fans will be glad to know that showrunners have decided to continue the show for its sophomore season.

However, a release date for House of the Dragon Season Two is yet to be confirmed. As Season One took a total of 10 months to film , it is likely that viewers will have to wait quite a while as filming will only begin in March 2023, according to Hoy. Following the same timeline it is likely it will not hit the small screen until early 2024 at the soonest.