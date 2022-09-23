Much like its predecessor, Game of Thrones (GOT), HBO’s House of the Dragon (HOTD) series has been mightily impressive for showcasing a largely-unknown cast of promising actors.

Viewers are just over half-way through the very first season and much acclaim has been given to Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryan.

The Australian performer has impressed with how she has taken to the role, making the first female heir to the Iron Throne a firm fan-favourite.

While the Queen Consort Alicent Hightower, who is played by London-born actress Emily Carey, has also gained many plaudits.

Matt Smith, famous for roles as The Doctor in Doctor Who (2010-2013) and Prince Phillip in Netflix’s The Crown (2016-2017), has seen his performances cement Daemon Targaryen as one of the most layered characters in the GOT universe.

Those three, as well as a number of other cast members, could possibly be replaced in the forthcoming episodes of the eight-episode first season.

Here is everything you need to know about the House of the Dragon cast changes, such as who is staying or going and all the new actors joining the show.

Why is there a cast change for HBO’s House of the Dragon?

If anything has been a common theme or narrative device in the opening five episodes of the series, it is the use of time jumps, such as:

Episode 1 to Episode 2 - six months

Episode 2 to Episode 3 - around three years

Episode 3 to Episode 4 - around two years

Due to these jumps not being so extreme, showrunners could easily get away with keeping the current cast without a need to make them older.

However, episode six of House of the Dragon will see the biggest timeline jump of them all as we fast-forward 10 years.

Due to this change, the younger actors have had to depart and have been replaced by older performers.

When are the House of the Dragon cast changes expected to take place?

A large majority of the cast changes are scheduled to come into effect right away.

Season One, Episode 6, which title is yet to be confirmed, will see a lot of the alterations take place.

Which House of the Dragon cast members are being replaced and by who?

The following are the House of the Dragon cast members leaving and who they will be replaced by:

Rhaenyra Taergaryan

Played by: Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock New actor: Emma D’Arcy

The magnificence of actress Milly Alcock is set to make way for Emma D’Arcy as the character of Rhaenyra Taergaryan enters her near 30s.

Scenes of her as King Viserys’ first-born could be seen in marketing leading up to the release of the show.

Much like her predecessor, Emma D’Arcy is London-born and the 30-year-old has previously starred in Amazon Prime’s Truth Seekers (2020) and Hanna (2020).

It is expected that Ms D’Arcy will play the role for the remainder of the show.

Alicent Hightower

Played by: Emily Carey

Emily Carey New actor: Olivia Cooke

Emily Carey has done a great job portraying the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms across the first five episodes, but she will bow out for Olivia Cooke.

Olivia, who has previously starred in Ready Player One (2018) and Sound of Metal (2019), is expected to take the reins for the remainder of the show.

Laenor Velaryon

Played by: Matthew Carver and Theo Nate

Matthew Carver and Theo Nate New actor: John Macmillan

The soon-to-be King Consort of the Seven Kingdoms after wedding Rhaenyra has already seen a change, with Matthew Carver playing a child version of Laenor Valaryon.

But now it seems that after the 10-year time jump, more change is coming for the son of the Sea Snake as John Macmillan of The Nevers (2021) and King Lear (2018) is taking over.

Laena Valaryon

Played by: Nouva Foueillis-Mose and Savannah Steyn

Nouva Foueillis-Mose and Savannah Steyn New actor: Nanna Blondell

Much like her brother Laenor, Laena has also already seen a cast change this season with Ms Foueillis-Mose playing her as a child.

Savannah Steyn picked up the role in ‘We Light the Way’ - but now she is set to undergo yet another cast change.

Nanna Blondell, who is known for her roles in The Inner Circle (2019) and Hassel (2017), will now play the role of Laena Valaryon.

Aegon Targaryen II and Halaena Taergaryan

Played by: Jake/Rory Heard - Uncredited child actor

Jake/Rory Heard - Uncredited child actor New actor: Ty Tennant/Tom Glynn-Carney - Evie Allen/Phia Saban

Aegon, who is set to play a vital role in the plot for the remainder of the show, is set to undergo two changes.

From episode six, Ty Tennant - who is the adoptive son of David Tennant - will take the reins of the toddler version.

However, Aegon will see one last change for when he is an adult as Tom Glynn-Carney comes in.

His little sister Halaena, who at first was just an uncredited child actor, will have two iterations - Evie Allen will play as the teenage version, while The Last Kingdom’s Lady AElfwynn will see the role out as an adult.

Aemond Targaryan, Jaecerys Targaryan, Lucerys Targaryan

Played by: N/A

N/A New actor: Leo Ashton/Ewan Mitchell - Leo Hart/Harry Collett - Harvey Sadler/Elliot Grihault

We have not yet met Aemond (the last child of Alicent and Vicerys) - but when we do, he will be around eight or nine years old and will be played by Leo Ashton.

But as readers of Fire & Blood - the George RR Martin novel that House of the Dragon is based on - he will play a vital role when he is an adult, which is when Ewan Mitchell of The Last Kingdom will take the role.

While two of the three children of Rhynaera and Laenor - Jaecerys and Lucerys - will be played by child actors (Leo Hart and Harvey Sadler) and adult performers (Harry Collett and Elliot Grihault) respectively.

The third son, called Joffrey, has not yet been cast by HBO.

Baela Targaryan and Rhaena Targaryan

Played by: N/A

New actor: Shani Smethurst/Bethany Antonia - Eva Ossei-Gerning/Phoebe Campbell

Baela and Rhaena are the twin-daughters of Daemon Targaryan and Laena Velaryon and will almost certainly sport the trademark platinum blonde hair.

As a child, Baela will be played by Shani Smethurst and Rhaena will be played by Eva Ossei-Gurning.

We will also get the chance to see them as young adults at some point in the show too.

HBO has confirmed that Bethany Antonia and Phoebe Campbell will play Baela and Rhaena respectively.

Which House of the Dragon cast members are remaining on the show?

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones prequel series (HBO)

Basically, anyone who has not been mentioned will remain on our television screens and in Westeros - including some big fan-favourites.

Luckily for HOTD fans, Matt Smith will continue to sport the morally grey Daemon Targaryan, as does Paddy Considine as the dying King Vicerys.

Lord Lionel Strong, who recently became Hand of the King, was and will still be played by Gavin Spokes.