House of the Dragon has impressed audiences with its writing, character development and slow-burning drama – in what many view as a return to form from the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones.

Rumours are circulating that Elizabeth Olsen, known for playing Scarlett Witch/ Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, could be cast as a younger Melisandre in Season 2.

And now it has been revealed Superman and Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill could also feature in the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Henry Cavill is rumoured to be cast in the next season of House of the Dragon (Credit: The Witcher, Netflix)

But which character could he play in the Dance of Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones?

Let’s have a look at the most likely candidates for Henry Cavill in The House of the Dragon.

Hugh Hammer

We all know from The Witcher that Henry Cavill suits a white wig. He would make a fantastic Targaryen.

Hugh Hammer is a dragonseed, a Targaryen bastard from Dragonstone who is legitimised during the Dance of Dragons.

Described as “tall and huge”, he wields a warhammer and becomes the rider of one of the largest and most powerful dragons in Westeros, Vermithor. It is because of this he is such a key player in the Dance of Dragons.

Hugh Hammer is generally seen as a villain, so it would be interesting to see how Henry Cavill would make him more likeable. Of course, he has the physicality for the role and the acting chops to play a charismatic baddie – see Mission Impossible Fallout.

Aegon I Targaryen

There is some speculation Henry Cavill could play Aegon I Targaryen – the first Targaryen to conquer Westeros, who forged the Iron Throne with his dragon Balerion the Black Dread.

In the timeline of House of the Dragon, Aegon is long dead, but there could be a flashback to his conquest of the Seven Kingdoms.

We’ve already had scenes between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) discussing Aegon Targaryen and his prophecy of the White Walkers – which Aegon called the ‘Song of Ice and Fire’.

Henry Cavill would be a cracking choice to play one of the most badass Targaryens of all time, if this is the case.

Cregan Stark

Could the White Wolf play the Wolf of the North? Cregan Stark is the Lord of Winterfell during House of the Dragon, and ancestor to the Stark family in Game of Thrones.

He is described as one of the best swordsmen in the realm, which would suit Cavill's skills from The Witcher.

At the beginning of the Dance of Dragons, the Starks aren’t particularly interested in affairs down south and a character is sent to convince Cregan to join their cause. With an army of northmen, he is a formidable foe and significant ally.

Royce Baratheon

Some think Cavill could play Royce Baratheon, an ancestor of Robert Baratheon and Lord of Storm’s End during the Dance of Dragons.

However, in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, he becomes the head of House Baratheon as a child after his father is killed in the conflict, with mother Elenda ruling as regent.