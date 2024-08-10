I moved to Edinburgh this year and here are 10 things I discovered about the city

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 14:30 GMT

I moved to Edinburgh in January and, despite having visited the city many times over the years, I have learned quite a lot about the Capital in the last seven months.

Anyone who moves to a different city finds themselves surprised by the quirks of day-to-day life in their new home. Only by living in a place can you get a true feel for what makes the people tick - and Edinburgh is no different.

Even coming from within Scotland, I can attest that there are aspects of life in Auld Reekie which have taken me by surprise for better or worse.

Here are 10 of the things I’ve noticed since making the move.

Ask 10 residents about Edinburgh's trams and you're bound to get 10 completely different opinions. Some love the convenience of a tram stop near their homes or workplaces, whereas others see the scheme as a waste of money.

1. The trams divide opinion

Ask 10 residents about Edinburgh's trams and you're bound to get 10 completely different opinions. Some love the convenience of a tram stop near their homes or workplaces, whereas others see the scheme as a waste of money. | Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
I've yet to experience the height of Fringe season, but the sheer size of some of the crowds I've seen up the Royal Mile and down Princes Street on weekends have already grabbed my attention.

2. What everyone says about crowded streets is true

I've yet to experience the height of Fringe season, but the sheer size of some of the crowds I've seen up the Royal Mile and down Princes Street on weekends have already grabbed my attention. | Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Not many capital cities have such breathtaking nature so close to the hustle and bustle. We should all make use of the Pentland Hills as much as we can.

3. We're blessed to have the Pentland Hills on our doorstep

Not many capital cities have such breathtaking nature so close to the hustle and bustle. We should all make use of the Pentland Hills as much as we can.

Photo Sales
Given its pricy reputation, Edinburgh might not seem like a natural haven for beer lovers. But there are cheap pints to be found by those who look hard enough. The Harp and Castle, Brass Monkey and The Scotsman's Lounge are some of my favourites so far.

4. Cheap pints are out there if you know where to look

Given its pricy reputation, Edinburgh might not seem like a natural haven for beer lovers. But there are cheap pints to be found by those who look hard enough. The Harp and Castle, Brass Monkey and The Scotsman's Lounge are some of my favourites so far. | Nicolas Micolani

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice