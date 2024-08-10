I moved to Edinburgh this year and here are 10 things I discovered about the city

Anyone who moves to a different city finds themselves surprised by the quirks of day-to-day life in their new home. Only by living in a place can you get a true feel for what makes the people tick - and Edinburgh is no different.
Even coming from within Scotland, I can attest that there are aspects of life in Auld Reekie which have taken me by surprise for better or worse.
Here are 10 of the things I’ve noticed since making the move.
1. The trams divide opinion
Ask 10 residents about Edinburgh's trams and you're bound to get 10 completely different opinions. Some love the convenience of a tram stop near their homes or workplaces, whereas others see the scheme as a waste of money. | Danny Lawson
2. What everyone says about crowded streets is true
I've yet to experience the height of Fringe season, but the sheer size of some of the crowds I've seen up the Royal Mile and down Princes Street on weekends have already grabbed my attention. | Jane Barlow
3. We're blessed to have the Pentland Hills on our doorstep
Not many capital cities have such breathtaking nature so close to the hustle and bustle. We should all make use of the Pentland Hills as much as we can.
4. Cheap pints are out there if you know where to look
Given its pricy reputation, Edinburgh might not seem like a natural haven for beer lovers. But there are cheap pints to be found by those who look hard enough. The Harp and Castle, Brass Monkey and The Scotsman's Lounge are some of my favourites so far. | Nicolas Micolani
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.