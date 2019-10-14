Iceland emergency services discount: 20% off at the supermarket for police, ambulance and NHS workers
Iceland is rolling out an exclusive discount to all of the nation's emergency service workers as a way of saying a big ‘thank you’ for the commendable work they do.
The promotion is being exclusively offered to all those working for the police, fire service, ambulance service, prison service, NHS, HM Coastguard, Mountain Rescue, RNLI and the Armed Forces.
How to claim the discount
Emergency service workers can claim 20 per cent discount off their shopping at any Iceland, or The Food Warehouse store, between 14 and 21 October 2019.
All you need to do is show either a valid Emergency Services identification, or your Blue Light Card when you pay at the till.
Workers can also get 10 per cent discount off any shopping purchased online. To claim it, simply login to Blue Light Card, claim your unique code and enter it at the checkout.
The offer is limited to purchases with a minimum £60 spend.
For further information, visit the Iceland website.
Paying homage
Iceland founder, Sir Malcolm Walker, said, "Like everyone else, I am in awe of the amazing work undertaken by our emergency services and armed forces each and every day of the year.
"They are the people we all rely on when the going gets too tough for the rest of us.
"So we'd like to say a big 'thank you' to all those whose work is dedicated to saving and protecting the lives of others, whether that is in the ambulance service or the wider NHS, the police, fire service, HM Coastguard, and the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
"Plus the volunteers who readily respond to our emergency calls in the RNLI and Mountain Rescue teams."