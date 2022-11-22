I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. This series is extra special as this year’s cast have returned to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the famous faces entering the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George and England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall MBE. ITV also finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him and Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - is also taking part in this year’s series.

So far, controversial entry, Matt Hancock , has been picked to do six consecutive bushtucker trials. The disgraced former Health Secretary has caused chaos amongst the camp, while it seems like he has won over comedian Seann Walsh, contestants including Moyles and Boy George are still suspicious of the politician.

In the latest episode, Owen took on the latest Boiling Point bushtucker trial and won a full house of nine stars for his campmates. Elsewhere, Sue, Chirs, Mike, Jill and Owen performed the “Tight Pants” song made famous by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Second contestant leaves the jungle - how to catch up & who’s left in

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

Actress Sue Cleaver was named on Monday night (November 21) as the third celebrity to leave the jungle, following a vote by the public. The 59-year-old Coronation Street star was overjoyed to be eliminated shortly after opening up to Mike Tindall about her home-sickness.

On being voted off the show, Cleaver told hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: "Those guys [campmates] are amazing. I’ve adored waking up in the jungle with all the sounds, but you can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine.

However Sue revealed that she’d been finding it tough and was ready to leave the jungle, she said: "I’d hit the wall. It’s the anxiety of having no control over your life.”

‘I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue.’

Who remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle?

On Sunday night (November 20) TV presenter and A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas was the second celebrity to be voted off the show . Voting now reopens and a fourth contestant will soon leave the show, here’s who’s left in the running…

Chris Moyles

When asked about how he intended to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Chris Moyles appeared nervous before both his bushtucker trials which saw him bring just one star back to the camp on Wednesday

Mike Tindall

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle.

He said his Rugby friends will “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Boy George

Boy George rose to fame in the 1980’s as lead singer of pop group Culture Club. When asked how he would cope in the jungle, he said: “My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone. I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.

Owen Warner

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of Snakes and says he will come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food," says Owen.

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Babatunde Aléshé

The British actor and comedian may be less of a class clown and more of a camp coward in this year’s series. Aleshe said that it took several attempts to get him on the show due to his fear of "absolutely everything".

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian, Sean Walsh. Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

Hancock was in charge of managing the NHS’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic until he was forced to resign in June 2021 when video footage of him having an affair with an aide emerged. At the time, the public were told not break social distancing rules with anyone outside their domestic double - Mr. Hancock’s aide was outside his domestic bubble and was subsequently forced to resign.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is currently a contestant on reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' - here's what would The Star's readers like to see him and the other camp members take on.

Seann Walsh

English comedian Seann Walsh is perhaps best known for what happened when he appeared on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. A photograph emerged of Walsh embracing professional dance partner Katya Jones, who was married to fellow professional, Neil Jones at the time. Walsh was also in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries when the image appeared.

Walsh has been reluctant to speak about the incident with his fellow I’m A Celeb contestants, describing what happened as one of the worst periods of his life.

