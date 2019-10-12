Leith's brand new street food, music and events space which will show off 'the best of what Edinburgh has to offer' announces launch night

Managers Carmen Allison and Donna Howden have big ideas for the unique venue.

Leith Arches on Manderston Street is just a stone’s throw from the bustling Leith Walk but will open its shutters on Friday 15 November to the public for the first time to celebrate its launch weekend.

Carmen Allison and Donna Howden are the long time friends and colleagues, who have helped manage Bar Brig, Brig Below, Smoke & Mirrors and Hare of the Dog, and are now managers behind what is set to be the the Capital’s next exciting venue.

Launch Weekend

On 15 November from 6pm until late, the refurbished arch will officially open its shutters offering food, drinks, DJs and entertainment for the public to enjoy. On 16 November they will open from 10am to 10pm for street food from popular local vendors such as Norelli's Wood Fire Pizza and Mana Poke.

Carmen said: "We don't want to change too much of the space, the look of the arch is so beautiful and charismatic we want to preserve that.

"We want to just add something special to the local community. It's a shame that so many venues, like Studio 24, have closed down and we want to bring a bit of it back.

"We'll start off as street food, but we're always growing. This place can be used for private hire and we want to open it up to live music while keeping the neighbours happy, the possibilities are endless."

The venue boasts an outdoor beer garden, mezzanine, and in-house catering from local Nourish Cafe who are moving in to serve brunch and lunch throughout the week between 8am and 5pm.

The hospitality seasoned professionals envision the space as a community hub and have a focus on partnering with brands in the local community and Leith area, such as Pilot Brewery whose home is just off Newhaven Road.

Drinks companies who will also be serving up include BrewDog and Thistly Cross.

The Transformation

The space has undergone months of transformation with the inside of the derelict arch being taken out, cleaned up and fixed up so it is a suitable area for bars, food, and the public to enjoy.

Visually, the inside has been given a lick of paint by local artists Bells Galleries, The Almighty Street Gang and Andy McKay with local Daisychain Post taking charge of their social media presence.