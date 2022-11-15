Louis Theroux heads to the great outdoors with Bear Grylls in the latest instalment of his new celebrity interview series Louis Theroux Interviews . The famed journalist will join Grylls on a pilgrimage to his remote island off the coast of Wales.

Louis Theroux returned to our small screens last month with his new BBC Two show where he unearths stories and reflections from celebrities such as Dame Judie Dench, Yungblud, Stormzy, and more.

In the previous episode, Theroux joined Doncaster-born musician Yungblud in the middle of his world tour. Louis - who is always up for diving head first into ridiculous situations - allowed the pop-punk singer to dress him head to toe in Yungblud attire.

Louis Theroux is a broadcaster and presenter for the BBC who has developed a cult following for his prolific documentaries that focus on a range of themes, from the seedy underbelly of America to the raw and intimate lives of high-profile celebrities.

Louis Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make. This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

How to watch Louis Theroux Interviews…

Louis Theroux interviews… Bear Grylls will air on November 15 at 9:00pm on BBC Two. You can find the trailer to the new series and catch-up with the whole series now on the IPlayer website.

Who else has Louis Theroux interviewed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, “Louis Theroux gets up close and personal with the UK’s biggest stars in the way only he can. With exclusive access to poke about their lives, expect anything and everything”. Here’s a list of the celebrities featuring across the six-part series:

Louis Theroux Interviews - how to watch BBC Two series featuring Stormzy, Yungblud, Bear Grylls and more