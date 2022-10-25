Louis Theroux returns to BBC Two with a brand new series where he will be interviewing a variety of celebrities and scratching beneath the surface of the world’s most-loved personalities.

Across six episodes, Louis Theroux returns, along with his unmistakable voice, to unearth stories and reflections from celebrities such as Dame Judie Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, and more. The first episode will see Louis join legendary British Musician Stormzy on tour, at home, and at Church to discuss identity, relationships and faith.

Louis Theroux is a broadcaster and presenter for the BBC who has developed a cult following for his prolific documentaries that focus on a range of themes, from the seedy underbelly of America to the raw and intimate lives of high-profile celebrities.

Louis Theroux said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make. This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

For anyone unfamiliar with Theroux’s work, you might recognise him from the viral TikTok dance trend earlier this year featuring a remix of a conversation between the journalist and Amelia Dimoldenberg. It took off after DJ/producing duo Duke & Jokes set the rap to a backing track and posted it to the social media platform and amassed 70 million global streams.

How to watch Louis Theroux Interviews…

Louis Theroux Interviews… is a six-part series airing for the first time tonight at 9.15pm on BBC Two with the first episode featuring platinum-certified musician Stormzy. You can find the trailer to the new series and catch-up with the first episode after it airs by visiting the IPlayer website.

Louis Theroux will interview Dame Judi Dench in Epsiode 2

Who else will Louis Theroux interview?

According to the BBC, “Louis Theroux gets up close and personal with the UK’s biggest stars in the way only he can. With exclusive access to poke about their lives, expect anything and everything”. Here’s a list of the celebrities featuring across the six-part series: