Love Island 2023 returned on Monday with the contestants now settled into their couples. However, new relationships will be tested more than ever in tonight’s episode as contestants are challenged to a game of dares.

As each couple initiated their first conversation and got to know their potential ‘wifey for lifey’, Maya Jama sashayed her way back onto set to throw one more spanner into the works. In walks Tom, the first bombshell of the series and he’s immediately given 24 hours to steal a girl from one of the lovestruck boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tonight’s episode, things will heat up around the firepit and the islanders will be invited to play a raunchy game of dares. If the boys didn’t already feel vulnerable in their couples, new bombshell Tom is dared to snog the three girls he fancies the most.

Another Islander is challenged to snog the contestant they would most like to share a bed with other than their partner. A sure start for jealousy to become rife amongst the villa.

Elsewhere, one of the boy’s is dared to snog the Islander he thinks is the best kisser, later adding in the Beach Hut: “it was a good kiss, she’s a good kisser.”

On Monday, Olivia said she’s already seeing new partner Will as a friend. But with Tanyel daring the Famer from Buckinghamshire to a dance-off - are his moves good enough to save the relationship?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Island contestants are challenged to play a game of dares in tonight’s episode

When is Love Island 2023 tonight?

Advertisement Hide Ad