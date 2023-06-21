Another Scottish lass is set to enter the Love Island villa tonight after a shock twist in last night’s episode. Stunning picture researcher, Mal from Edinburgh will enter the villa as a bombshell which could stir up some trouble as she turns heads.

The 25-year-old has said she’s ready to ‘capture herself a cutie’ as she’s been too busy living her best life to bother with the dating scene.

She said: “Since I moved to London, having the balance of seeing friends, work and gym, it’s really difficult to date at the same time.” When it comes to the Islanders that have piqued her interest already, Mal says there’s something about Sammy and Zach - and she’s keen on Scott’s “dreamy eyes”.

“I don’t have a game plan,” she added. “I know I can’t flirt, I can’t dance and I can’t sing, but I can guarantee I’ll be able to laugh them into my bed.”

According to reports, Mal also just happens to be the ex-girlfriend of former Love Island favourite Jay Younger , who appeared on series eight. Younger is reportedly also from Edinburgh and works as an investment analyst.

Maya Jama came to deliver the news of the arrivals in last night’s episode but of course it came at a cost. During a romantic brunch Jama told the Islanders to pick two of the villa’s “least compatible” couples - and those who were voted would then remain ‘single’ in the villa. Leah and Mitchel along with Jess and Sammy were chosen as the least compatible pairings.

