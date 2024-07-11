That said, you can still save cash by knowing which local petrol stations offer the lowest prices. And with searches in Scotland for ‘cheap unleaded petrol near me’ increasing by 100% in the past three months, it’s clear that there is a demand for savings at the pump.

In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the cheapest places for petrol in Edinburgh. Using government data, the study analysed the price of petrol across the city to find the cheapest petrol stations near you.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Top 10 cheapest place to buy petrol in Edinburgh (prices correct as of 11/07/24).

1 . 1: Morrisons Gyle Centre, Gyle Avenue, Edinburgh Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.7. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . 2: Tesco, 30 Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9 Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . 3: Sainsbury's, 185 Craighleith Road, Edinburgh Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9 Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . 4: Morrisons Moredun, Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 142.7. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales