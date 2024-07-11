Edinburgh petrol prices 2024: Edinburgh's Top 10 cheapest petrol pumps named as supermarket giant tops list

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 15:35 BST
Petrol prices may be dropping from the heights of July 2022 – but they are still 120% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

That said, you can still save cash by knowing which local petrol stations offer the lowest prices. And with searches in Scotland for ‘cheap unleaded petrol near me’ increasing by 100% in the past three months, it’s clear that there is a demand for savings at the pump.

In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the cheapest places for petrol in Edinburgh. Using government data, the study analysed the price of petrol across the city to find the cheapest petrol stations near you.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Top 10 cheapest place to buy petrol in Edinburgh (prices correct as of 11/07/24).

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.7.

1. 1: Morrisons Gyle Centre, Gyle Avenue, Edinburgh

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.7. Photo: Pixabay

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9

2. 2: Tesco, 30 Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9 Photo: Third Party

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9

3. 3: Sainsbury's, 185 Craighleith Road, Edinburgh

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 141.9 Photo: Third Party

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 142.7.

4. 4: Morrisons Moredun, Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh

Price for E10 Unleaded (pence per litre): 142.7. Photo: Pixabay

