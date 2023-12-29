From chart-topping singers to bestselling authors, here we look at 15 of the wealthiest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Every summer, famous faces from across the globe flock to Edinburgh as the Festival Fringe takes over the city centre. But there are also many successful individuals, such as Ian Rankin, Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle, who call Edinburgh and the surrounding area home all year round.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are plenty more millionaires who make the list.

So, let’s take a look at 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

2 . Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Susn Boyle Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales