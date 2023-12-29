Edinburgh Rich List: 15 of the wealthiest people from the Lothians including David Tennant and Lewis Capaldi
From chart-topping singers to bestselling authors, here we look at 15 of the wealthiest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Every summer, famous faces from across the globe flock to Edinburgh as the Festival Fringe takes over the city centre. But there are also many successful individuals, such as Ian Rankin, Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle, who call Edinburgh and the surrounding area home all year round.
Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are plenty more millionaires who make the list.
So, let’s take a look at 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.
1 / 4