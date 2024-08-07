Edinburgh Rich List: 15 of the wealthiest people from the Lothians including David Tennant and Lewis Capaldi

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 7th Aug 2024, 10:35 GMT
Every summer, famous faces from across the globe flock to Edinburgh as the Festival Fringe takes over the city centre.

But there are also many successful individuals, such as Ian Rankin, Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle, who call Edinburgh and the surrounding area home all year round.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are plenty more millionaires who make the list.

From chart-topping singers to bestselling authors, here we look at 15 of the wealthiest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

1. Collage Maker-08-May-2023-02-49-PM-519.jpg

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m.

2. Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch

Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

3. Susn Boyle

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland.

4. JK Rowling

Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LothiansEdinburghIan RankinLewis CapaldiSusan Boyle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice