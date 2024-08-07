Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are plenty more millionaires who make the list.
From chart-topping singers to bestselling authors, here we look at 15 of the wealthiest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order. Photo: Third Party
2. Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch
Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m. Photo: Third Party
3. Susn Boyle
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party
4. JK Rowling
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party
