On Sunday, the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts climbed to a record 185.0p – an increase of 7.1p in just a week.

While the rise in fuel prices is expected to grind to a halt by the end of this week due to a drop in wholesale prices, the cost of petrol will likely remain higher than before.

For motorists wanting to get the best deal on fuel, the Evening News have found the cheapest places to buy petrol in the Capital today (Tuesday).

The Costco petrol station in Loanhead is currently the least expensive place to buy petrol in Edinburgh, according to Petrolprices.com. Unleaded is on sale for 173.9p a litre at the station.

The Tesco in Colinton and the Tesco Extra in Corstorphine are also good options if you are on a budget, as they were selling Unleaded for 174.9p a litre yesterday.

The third cheapest price can be found at the Asda in Chesser, where you can purchase Unleaded for 176.7p a litre.

Refuelling at the moment is expensive, but some petrol stations are selling fuel for cheaper than others.

You can buy Unleaded for 178.7p a litre at the Asda garages in both Leith and Straiton.

Four different Sainsbury’s are selling Unleaded for 178.9p a litre. These include the petrol stations in Longstone, Blackhall, Cameron Toll, and Straiton.

While it is possible to shop around for a better price, drivers are still paying record high costs for fuel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams has described the "speed and scale" of the rise in fuel prices as "staggering".

Fuel prices continue to rise daily. (Photo Credit: Grant Falvey/LNP/Shutterstock

He continued: "This must surely put more pressure on the Government to take action to ensure drivers don't endure a summer of discontent at the pumps.

"We hope the Government's persistent talk about the importance of retailers passing on March's 5p duty cut fully is a precursor to an announcement of a deeper cut this week.