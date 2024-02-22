Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 500 employers have been named by the UK Government for failing to pay staff minimum wage – including several businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The list, which was published on Tuesday February 20, highlights firms that failed to pay employees the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, which is what the UK Government calls the minimum wage for people aged over 21.

Around 172,000 workers were left out of pocket as a result, the Department for Business and Trade said. Employers being named across the UK include major high street brands, in a clear message from the UK Government that no employers are exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage.

“Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in,” said Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business. “While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t – that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.”

The businesses named in the UK Government’s list have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015 and 2023.

The local businesses found to have breached the National Minimum Wage law are as follows:

Dobbies Garden Centres Limited, Lasswade, EH18, failed to pay £48,219.50 to 1,044 workers.

Ampawan Limited, Edinburgh, EH3, failed to pay £2,021.27 to 13 workers.

Mrs Sandra Gibson Connor, Edinburgh, EH6, failed to pay £1,618.67 to 4 workers.

Mrs Christina Black, Livingston, EH54, failed to pay £1,361.70 to 4 workers.

Ishi (Marchmont) Limited, Edinburgh, EH9, failed to pay £1,185.26 to 1 worker.

Lindsey Smith, Edinburgh, EH15, failed to pay £520.73 to 1 worker.

MW Brasseries Ltd (Dissolved - 06/02/24), Edinburgh, EH2, failed to pay £768.78 to 1 worker.

Capital Dairies Ltd (Proposal to strike off), Lasswade, EH18, failed to pay £734.06 to 12 workers.