The Premium Bond winners for the month of October have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I) , and Edinburgh residents may be among the lucky winners.

The NS&I has announced that two UK residents, one from Outer London and the other from Suffolk, would each receive a £1 million award.

Edinburgh also accounted for 41 winners nationally.

Find out if you won one of the October Premium Bonds and what you need to do to claim your prize here.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

These bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in October?

In October 2022, two of the winners who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK.

The first bond, purchased in June 2018, was from Outer London and carried the number 333XB827779.

The second jackpot winner for this month was a Suffolk resident who has held the bond since July 2014 and won with the following number: 226HV323415

What were the winning numbers for Edinburgh in October 2022?

There are a total of 41 lucky individuals from Edinburgh, with one walking away with £25,000.

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in October this year.

471EE729927 (purchased September 2021) - £25,000 440EZ215847 (purchased February 2021) - £10,000 203VX684701 (purchased March 2013) - £10,000 188GQ050439 (purchased January 2012) - £5,000 479CX978765 (purchased November 2021) - £5,000 430CY692850 (purchased December 2020) - £5,000 390FW049553 (purchased April 2020) - £5,000 9EK609313 (purchased June 1981) - £1,000 438ST462571 (purchased February 2021) - £,1000 317AQ494617 (purchased November 2017) - £1,000 19PK960747 (purchased March 1984) - £1,000 285VZ725313 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000 378AK285591 (purchased December 2019) - £1,000 321WC902846 (purchased January 2018) - £1,000 46VQ135581 (purchased November 2004) - £1,000 246MG779791 (purchased June 2015) - £1,000 494YF198301 (purchased March 2022) - £1,000 412EV837004 (purchased September 2020) - £1,000 421SQ070498 (purchased November 2020) - £1,000 342YL420275 (purchased October 2018) - £1,000 389JA236464 (purchased April 2020) - £1,000 212VX367005 (purchased October 2013) - £1,000 285RW376185 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000 436FV291552 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000 395XY361857 (purchased May 2020) - £1,000 433TQ010532 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000 501YG569184 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000 488SG090063 (purchased February 2022) - £1,000 357YS533423 (purchased April 2019) - £1,000 339EQ453804 (purchased September 2018) - £1,000 504FZ794045 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000 277XW815049 (purchased July 2016) - £1,000 308FP265354 (purchased August 2017) - £1,000 426MJ160556 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000 55PF286206 (purchased July 1999) - £1,000 474NF925847 (purchased October 2021) - £1,000 354WP911029 (purchased March 2019) - £1,000 284PY706535 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000 445MZ231264 (purchased March 2021) - £1,000 410RZ204487 (purchased August 2020) - £1,000 403TA864819 (purchased July 2020) - £1,000

