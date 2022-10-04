NSandI Premium Bonds October draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Edinburgh?
NSandl Premium Bonds October winners in Edinburgh have been announced.
The Premium Bond winners for the month of October have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and Edinburgh residents may be among the lucky winners.
The NS&I has announced that two UK residents, one from Outer London and the other from Suffolk, would each receive a £1 million award.
Edinburgh also accounted for 41 winners nationally.
Find out if you won one of the October Premium Bonds and what you need to do to claim your prize here.
What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?
Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.
These bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free.
To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.
For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.
To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.
Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in October?
In October 2022, two of the winners who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK.
The first bond, purchased in June 2018, was from Outer London and carried the number 333XB827779.
The second jackpot winner for this month was a Suffolk resident who has held the bond since July 2014 and won with the following number: 226HV323415
What were the winning numbers for Edinburgh in October 2022?
There are a total of 41 lucky individuals from Edinburgh, with one walking away with £25,000.
These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in October this year.
- 471EE729927 (purchased September 2021) - £25,000
- 440EZ215847 (purchased February 2021) - £10,000
- 203VX684701 (purchased March 2013) - £10,000
- 188GQ050439 (purchased January 2012) - £5,000
- 479CX978765 (purchased November 2021) - £5,000
- 430CY692850 (purchased December 2020) - £5,000
- 390FW049553 (purchased April 2020) - £5,000
- 9EK609313 (purchased June 1981) - £1,000
- 438ST462571 (purchased February 2021) - £,1000
- 317AQ494617 (purchased November 2017) - £1,000
- 19PK960747 (purchased March 1984) - £1,000
- 285VZ725313 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000
- 378AK285591 (purchased December 2019) - £1,000
- 321WC902846 (purchased January 2018) - £1,000
- 46VQ135581 (purchased November 2004) - £1,000
- 246MG779791 (purchased June 2015) - £1,000
- 494YF198301 (purchased March 2022) - £1,000
- 412EV837004 (purchased September 2020) - £1,000
- 421SQ070498 (purchased November 2020) - £1,000
- 342YL420275 (purchased October 2018) - £1,000
- 389JA236464 (purchased April 2020) - £1,000
- 212VX367005 (purchased October 2013) - £1,000
- 285RW376185 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000
- 436FV291552 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000
- 395XY361857 (purchased May 2020) - £1,000
- 433TQ010532 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000
- 501YG569184 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000
- 488SG090063 (purchased February 2022) - £1,000
- 357YS533423 (purchased April 2019) - £1,000
- 339EQ453804 (purchased September 2018) - £1,000
- 504FZ794045 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000
- 277XW815049 (purchased July 2016) - £1,000
- 308FP265354 (purchased August 2017) - £1,000
- 426MJ160556 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000
- 55PF286206 (purchased July 1999) - £1,000
- 474NF925847 (purchased October 2021) - £1,000
- 354WP911029 (purchased March 2019) - £1,000
- 284PY706535 (purchased October 2016) - £1,000
- 445MZ231264 (purchased March 2021) - £1,000
- 410RZ204487 (purchased August 2020) - £1,000
- 403TA864819 (purchased July 2020) - £1,000
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.