New research commissioned by HOKA has revealed the most popular running trails across the UK according to online searches, hashtags and reviews.

Arthur’s Seat was found to be the most popular, with it scoring a 9.7/10 in HOKA’s popularity index.

The data revealed that the hill was the subject of 90,500 Google searches a month on average and 287,000 tags on Instagram.

The Arthur’s Seat trail is 2.4 miles in length, and is classified as moderate to difficult, making it accessible to most runners.

This ancient volcano, which is the main peak of the group of hills in Edinburgh, boasts 360° views of the Capital.Two other trails that run through Scotland were found to be popular amongst runners.

The West Highland Way was named as the sixth most popular trail, with a final score of 5.8/10.

The world famous view of Arthur's Seat.

Beginning on the outskirts of Glasgow and travelling north through the Highlands, the 96-mile trail ends at Fort William while taking in beauty spots including Loch Lomond and Ben Nevis en route. The path has been tagged 123,000 times on Instagram and has been searched 40,500 times a month on Google.