Edinburgh barbecue rules in public places explained ahead of Jubilee bank holiday weekend

It’s June, summer is here, and the Jubilee weekend is upon us. With sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead, Edinburgh locals and visitors alike will be flocking outside to enjoy the good weather.

So what could be better than getting friends and family together and setting up the barbecue on a sunny day? However, there are certain rules and restrictions you may need to consider if you’re barbecuing in public. Here’s what you need to know about barbecue rules in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh barbecue rules in public places

According to the Edinburgh City Council, “the following acts are prohibited:

- Lighting barbecues outwith designated barbecue sites, where these are provided, or in areas or in a manner likely to burn or scorch the ground or cause danger

or nuisance to other Park users or neighbouring residents.

- Failing to remove litter associated with BBQs and picnics.

The following acts are prohibited unless the Council’s written permission has been obtained first:

- Lighting an open fire in any Park.

- Camping within one mile of a public road.”

This means that if there are any specific barbecue areas signposted, you can only barbecue in those areas. Otherwise, you should only barbecue in areas where you won’t scorch the ground or cause risk of a fire spreading. This is especially important with disposable barbecues which sit directly on the ground and can burn grass through the foil tin.

You should also always be sure to clean up any mess created by your barbecue and take away any rubbish. Even if you have doused your barbecue, be sure to dispose of it responsibly in a dedicated barbecue bin to avoid risk of the bin catching fire.

If you do not obey this rules, Edinburgh City Council states that you “may be asked by a Council Official to leave the Park”.

"Any person refusing to leave will be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding level one on the standard scale,” continues the website.