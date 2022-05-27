3. Roslyn Chapel and Roslyn Glen

A quaint village in Midlothian, Roslin is only seven miles away from Edinburgh and its stunning glen is home to a country park. It’s a semi-natural ancient woodland with riverside paths, and has a host of wildflowers and bird species, like chiffchaffs and bullfinches, to spot. En route, you will pass the semi-ruined Rosslyn Castle which is supposed to be haunted. Combine the walk with a visit to mysterious Roslyn Chapel, where you can park the car for the start of the walk, which was made (more) famous by the Da Vinci Code movie.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images