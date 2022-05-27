If the weather is kind (and, being Scotland, that’s a relatively big ‘if’) it’ll be the perfect weekend to get out-and-about to enjoy Scotland’s stunning parks and countryside, particularly with summer just around the corner.
And Edinburgh residents are particularly lucky, with a huge variety of amazing walks on their doorstep – from city walks and pretty parks, to dramatic coastlines and rolling unspoilt hills.
Here are 11 that are easy to find, easy to follow, and suitable for most health levels.
1. Arthur's Seat
It may seem obvious but it's surprising how many Edinburgh residents haven't attempted even a partial ascent of Arthur's Seat. With views over the city, a pretty loch, and several ways up of differing difficulties, it's one of the best city walks in Britain. Less confident walkers can opt for the grassy slope from the east, while those looking for more of a challenge can choose the steep climbing path at the end of Salisbury Crags.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Blackford Hill
Providing Arthur's Seat with stiff competition for the best view of Edinburgh is Blackford Hill. Firstly, it's an easier walk from the handy car park next to the Royal Observatory to admire the views, and secondly you can actually see Arthur's Seat from Blackford HIll! There are a variety of walks of different distances, which can also take in pretty Blackford Pond, the woodland of Hermitage of Braids and Braidburn Valley Park, where the occasional otter has been sighted.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Roslyn Chapel and Roslyn Glen
A quaint village in Midlothian, Roslin is only seven miles away from Edinburgh and its stunning glen is home to a country park. It’s a semi-natural ancient woodland with riverside paths, and has a host of wildflowers and bird species, like chiffchaffs and bullfinches, to spot. En route, you will pass the semi-ruined Rosslyn Castle which is supposed to be haunted. Combine the walk with a visit to mysterious Roslyn Chapel, where you can park the car for the start of the walk, which was made (more) famous by the Da Vinci Code movie.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. The Pentlands
The Pentlands may be mere minutes from Edinbrugh, but you could be forgiven for thinking you were in a different world. There are over 100km of sign-posted routes criss-crossing the area, but the easiest access point to the rolling hills and heathland is the Glencorse Reservoir route that takes around 90 minutes - slightly more if you choose the longer route with a climb to Scald Law - the highest peak of the Pentlands.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images