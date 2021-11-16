The Friends of St Katharine’s Park doing their bit to help keep Edinburgh's green spaces in good condition

For now, work means forgoing the usual bus trip for a commute from the lovely Borders village of Walkerburn where we have set up camp.

I still get my regular intake of seeing Edinburgh’s beauty on trips to and from the office. But I was reminded recently of one thing that I’ve been missing when I saw coverage of the latest news from that great Scottish Institution Keep Scotland Beautiful.

It turns out that Edinburgh now has more than half of all the top-rated parks in Scotland. There are now 38 Green Flag parks in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's an extraordinary achievement by the council, by communities and Friends groups throughout Edinburgh. It reminded me that even though I have been living amid some of Scotland’s very finest greenery and been enjoying Walkerburn’s wonderful Alexandra Park, I have been missing my regular parkland haunts in Edinburgh.

Living in Gilmerton means easy access to over 500 acres of fantastic parkland that includes Burdiehouse Burn Valley Park, Inch Park, St Katharine’s Park, The Hermitage of Braid and many, many more.

So, hats off to those special local council officers including Mike Shields and Jessica Morgado, and to all the local Friends groups who do such great work on the local parks where I spend so much time walking two adorable mutts and photographing an array of wildlife.

We are lucky to have them. Hopefully I’ll be back living in Edinburgh soon.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.