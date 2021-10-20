Holyrood Park, also known as Queen’s Park, dates back to the 12th century when its 650 acres of wilderness were used as a royal hunting estate.

The ruined Augustinian Abbey of Holyrood was established in 1128 at the order of King David I of Scotland within the estate, and remained in use until the 16th century.

The area was officially designated a park by King James V in 1541, who had the ground "circulit about Arthurs Sett, Salisborie and Duddingston craggis" enclosed by a stone wall.

Features of the park include the extinct volcano of Arthur’s Seat, the cliffs of Salisbury Crags, the ruined St Anthony’s Chapel and three lochs – St Margaret's Loch, Dunsapie Loch, and Duddingston Loch.

There was no road around the park until 1844 when Prince Albert made a number of changes, including creating the circular Victoria Road, later called The Queen's Drive.

Holyrood Park is one of Scotland's Properties in Care, meaning it is owned by Scottish Ministers and managed on their behalf by Historic Environment Scotland.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to the park in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more:

17 pictures of Edinburgh' s Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Clear complexions Four girls are pictured washing their faces in the dew as the sun comes up on Arthur's Seat on May Day morning in 1965. According to tradition, the practice means the person will have a clear complexion for the rest of the year. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Famous faces The film 'The Battle of the Sexes' was filmed in Edinburgh in 1959, with Arthur's Seat doubling as the Western Isles. Stars Peter Sellers and Constance Cummings are pictured with a spinning wheel in Holyrood Park. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Rowing away Boating on St Margaret's Loch in July 1957. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Loch view Park warden Duncan Anderson is pictured looking out over Duddingston Loch in October 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales