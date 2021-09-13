The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that one fire appliance was sent from Toll Cross to tend to the blaze.

The fire service received a call at 7.24pm on Monday night about a fire on an area of gorse at Salisbury Crags at Holyrood Park. It has now been extinguished.

However, the SFRS are still in attendance after using backpack extinguishers to put the blaze out.

The fire at the Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh on Monday night.

An SFRS spokesperson said the affected area will continue to produce steam due to the heat within the rock.

The service said they received 15 calls about the fire.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The Crags represent the glaciated remains of a Carboniferous sill, injected between sedimentary rocks which formed in a shallow sea around 340 million years ago.

More to follow.

