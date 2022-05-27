The Edinburgh Marathon Festival – which includes not only the marathon, but also a Team Relay, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Junior 5K, Junior 2K, Junior 1.5K and Kids' Kilometre races – will take place from 28 to 29 May, Saturday and Sunday, with multiple road closures in place over the weekend.

Drivers are warned by organisers that there will be no parking available in Musselburgh – and restrictions will be in place.

This year’s main event takes place on Sunday, starting in Holyrood Park at 10am, with runners making their way from the Capital’s Holyrood Park Road to Musselburgh as they tackle the 26.2mile trail. The route goes past Surgeon’s Hall and down the Royal Mile before taking runners east through the city and out to the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Marathon 2022 is charging towards us apace, with thousands of runners set to compete in the popular race this weekend.

The second largest marathon in the UK, Edinburgh Marathon’s course was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World and is thought to be perfect for first-time marathon runners or those looking to set a new personal best.

Supporting charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation, MS Society, Stroke Association, and the Teenage Cancer Trust, runners from across the UK and even abroad come to Edinburgh to take part.

You can get full details of all the events at this year’s Edinburgh Marathon Festival at www.edinburghmarathon.com

What roads will be closed?

Holyrood Gait: 1800 on 27/05/22 until 1600 on 28/05/22 and 0700 on 29/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

Queens Drive: 1930 on 27/05/22 until 1600 on 28/05/22 and 0700 on 29/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

Old Church Lane: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1030 on 28/05/22

Duddingston Road West: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1030 on 28/05/22

Innocent Cycleway: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1030 on 28/05/22

Duke's Walk: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1400 on 28/05/22 and 0700 on 29/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

Horse Wynd: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1400 on 28/05/22 and 0700 on 29/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

Duddingston Low Road: 0600 on 28/05/22 until 1300 on 29/05/22

Holyrood Park Road: 2000 on 28/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

East Parkside: 2000 on 28/05/22 until 1200 on 29/05/22

Dalkeith Road: 0745 on 29/05/2 until 0825 on 29/05/22

Salisbury Road: 0745 on 29/05/2 until 0825 on 29/05/22

Parkside Terrace: 0945 on 29/05/22 until 1025 on 29/05/22

East Preston Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Oxford Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

South Clerk Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Lutton Place: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Hope Park Terrace: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Bernard Terrace: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Clerk Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Montague Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Gifford Park: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Rankeillor Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

St Patrick Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

A7/Nicolson Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

West Crosscauseway: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

East Crosscauseway: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

West Nicolson Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

West Richmond Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Nicolson Square: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Hill Place: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

South College Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Drummond Street: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

South Bridge: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1100 on 29/05/22

Buccleuch Place: 0600 on 29/05/22 until 1030 on 28/05/22

Canongate: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

East Market Street: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

Old Tolbooth Wynd: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

Brown's Close: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

Galloways Entry: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

New Street: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

Cranston Street: 07:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

Abbey Hill Canongate Junction: 05:00 on 29/05/22 until 11:15 on 29/05/22

What is the route?

The Edinburgh Marathon kicks off in the city of Edinburgh, starting on Holyrood Park Road in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat. The route then takes runners past Surgeons' Hall and the rest of Old Town, including the Festival Theatre.

The route then turns right down the Royal Mile, heading towards and past the Scottish Parliament buildings at Holyrood. Once leaving the park again, the runners head east towards the coast for the rest of the marathon.

As they reach Musselburgh, participants run past the oldest golf course in the world, before heading further east towards Gosford House. The route circles back on itself to finish after a coastal descent into Musselburgh.

What is forecast?

According to the Met Office, it looks being weekend of mixed weather, with the chance of showers but mostly dry conditions.

Come the start of Sunday’s main event, conditions will be fairly cloudy and overcast, with temperatures of around 8°C.