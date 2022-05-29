Edinburgh marathon: Runners take to streets as marathon gets underway through city

Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of the Capital today as the Edinburgh Marathon Festival gets underway.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th May 2022, 2:40 pm

This morning saw the half marathon event take place before the main 26.2 mile event this afternoon. Around 35,000 people are taking part.

The race started at Holyrood at 10am and the route goes past Surgeon’s Hall and down the Royal Mile before taking runners east through the city and out to the coast. Runners will cross the finish line in Musselburgh.

Members of the public have lined the streets to cheer on those taking part, some of whom have been spotted in fancy dress and bright colours.

Runners in the Edinburgh full Marathon run through the four mile mark in the Craigentinny area of the City on Sunday morning.

One of those is pensioner Sidy Diallo, who is taking on the challenge barefoot. Speaking to the Evening News on Friday, he said it was “the only natural way to run”.

Multiple road closures are in place throughout the day and drivers have also been warned that parking may be unavailable.

