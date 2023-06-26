Huge crowds mean 2023 Royal Highland Show more popular than ever

A record 217,000 people attended this year's Royal Highland Show, organisers have announced.

The four-day event, which ran from Thursday June 22 until Sunday, June 25, at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston, included the traditional livestock parades, sheep-shearing competitions and agricultural displays, along with a host of family-friendly events and musical entertainment. The sheep shearing was interrupted briefly by a protest from animal rights campaigners Animal Rising who stormed the stage.

There were over 280 trophies awarded to more than 5,000 cattle, sheep, horses, and goats in various competitions. Food and drink producers and craftspeople recognised for outstanding produce, taking part in competitions in dairy, honey, and handcrafts categories, with St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Co and Graham’s the Family Dairy amongst the winners.

The Royal Highland Hoolie was a new addition to the evening entertainment schedule on the Friday and Saturday nights. Presented in partnership with Farmers Bash, the Hoolie saw country music legends like Skipinnish, Skerryvore and Derek Ryan perform to the 4,500-strong crowds. And the sun shone for most of the four days.

David Tennant, head of show with organisers the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), said: "As we wrap up another phenomenal Royal Highland Show, we are delighted to have welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors pass through the gates. The strong demand is testament to the fact that the show has major appeal way beyond the loyal farming community – anyone and everyone can find something to enjoy, no matter your interest. Our thanks go out to the hundreds of staff who make this possible, and the RHASS directors who give up their time year-round to make this incredible event possible.”

And for those who can’t wait until next year, a limited number of tickets for the 2024 Royal Highland Show have already gone on sale. Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, next year’s event will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, June 20-23, 2024.

1 . Livestock on parade This year's Royal Highland show saw more than 280 trophies awarded to the over 5,000 cattle, sheep, horses, and goats competing at Ingliston. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Hay there A little girl takes the chance to make friends with one of the animals at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Sheep shearing Sheep shearing at the Royal Highland Show was disrupted when animal rights protesters stormed the stage during the competition and glued themselves to stalls. They claimed the competition causes sheep to be 'visibly stressed and uncomfortable, purely for our entertainment'. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Wool handling Audrey Aitken takes part in the final of the wool handling competition at the Royal Highland Show. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales