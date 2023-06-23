Glorious sunshine saw crowds flock to the opening day of the 2023 Royal Highland Show at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston.

The ever-popular annual agricultural extravaganza runs from Thursday, June 22 until Sunday, June 25 and offers lots of family activities, including a Kidzone and a honey marquee, as well as the livestock parades, sheep-shearing competitions and horse-shoe making demonstrations. Her are some pictures from the show so far.