Edinburgh Royal Highland Show 2023: 15 pictures from the first day of ever-popular four-day event at Ingliston

It’s Edinburgh, it's June and the sun is shining – so it must be Royal Highland show time.
By Ian Swanson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

Glorious sunshine saw crowds flock to the opening day of the 2023 Royal Highland Show at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston.

The ever-popular annual agricultural extravaganza runs from Thursday, June 22 until Sunday, June 25 and offers lots of family activities, including a Kidzone and a honey marquee, as well as the livestock parades, sheep-shearing competitions and horse-shoe making demonstrations. Her are some pictures from the show so far.

Blackface sheep are judged in the ring at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on day one of the Royal Highland Show.

Blackface sheep are judged in the ring at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on day one of the Royal Highland Show. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA

A judge in the cattle ring at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on the first day of the Royal Highland Show.

A judge in the cattle ring at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on the first day of the Royal Highland Show. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA

Harry Martin from Guildy Farm near Dundee watches Flash the clydesdale horse being washed at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, before the show.

Harry Martin from Guildy Farm near Dundee watches Flash the clydesdale horse being washed at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, before the show. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA

A Highland cow is paraded in the judging ring at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

A Highland cow is paraded in the judging ring at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA

