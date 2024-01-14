Get your warm coat on and venture outdoors to kick the Blue Monday blues this January
Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year. It normally falls on the third Monday of the year, a time when people are battling the UK’s miserable temperatures, have spent most of their money over Christmas and New Year - or in more recent years food shopping and energy bills - and all and all are left feeling a bit fed up. There’s also an added burden if your New Year’s resolution has proven too tricky to honour in the first few weeks of the year.
But living in Edinburgh, we’re extremely lucky to have an abundance of fantastic walks - from urban jaunts, beach side walks to country strolls - all in and around the Capital to help us keep on top of the Blue Monday blues.
Here are 11 Edinburgh walks we recommend to try if you’re needing a breath of fresh air this Monday.
1. Inverleith Park
If you’re looking a peaceful walk in the north of the city, Inverleith Park is the perfect destination. Ideal for a Blue Monday stroll, it is one of Scotland's largest urban parks, where visitors can explore acres of scenic green space, a wildflower garden, a sundial dating back to 1890 or visit ducks and swans that frequent the beautiful pond. Photo: Kim Traynor, flickr
2. Dalkeith Country Park
Perfect for a walk on any day of the week, Dalkeith Country Park has over 1000 acres to explore, including the popular 2km Family Friendly Yellow Trail and the 6km North Woods Green Trail. You can visit their website for information on all available trails. Photo: kaysgeog, flickr
3. Calton Hill
One of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations, Calton Hill offers picturesque views of the capital’s most famous landmarks – from Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. There’s plenty to explore at the top of the hill too including the Nelson Monument and the Parthenon-inspired National Monument. Photo: Giuseppe Milo, flickr
4. The Pentland Hills
Boasting over 62 miles of marked path walks, the Pentland Hills span from Edinburgh towards Biggar, featuring stunning views with a generous choice of walking routes for all abilities. Popular routes to check out are the Harlaw Woodland Walk, Capital View and Glencorse View. Photo: John Mason, flickr