Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year. It normally falls on the third Monday of the year, a time when people are battling the UK’s miserable temperatures, have spent most of their money over Christmas and New Year - or in more recent years food shopping and energy bills - and all and all are left feeling a bit fed up. There’s also an added burden if your New Year’s resolution has proven too tricky to honour in the first few weeks of the year.