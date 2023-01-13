The Edinburgh Dungeon is looking to cure the January slump on Blue Monday (January 16) – by giving away free tickets to the famous attraction.

Renowned as the most depressing day of the year, due to the dull weather and post-holiday melancholy, those roaming Edinburgh’s Royal Mile are in for a frightfully good deal this Blue Monday as infamous historical figures from the city’s dark past have been let loose on the streets for one day only.

The escaped prisoners will be bringing a smile to people’s faces, rather than the usual looks of horror, as they hand out free tickets to visit the Edinburgh Dungeon.

The gruesome attraction is known for awakening the deepest darkest secrets from the city’s history, as guests can pay a visit to spine-chilling serial killers Burke and Hare, avoid the plague on Mary King’s Close and get seriously spooked by The Green Lady.

To pick up this fun yet frightening freebie, locals need to keep their eye out for the escaped convicts who will be roaming the Royal Mile on Blue Monday.

Simon Beattie, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “Blue Monday is famous for being one of the most miserable days of the year, so we wanted to do something to help bring a smile to people’s faces and rid them of the January blues.

“Our prisoners are usually known to bring the doom and gloom, so we thought it would be great for them to turn people’s frowns upside down for a change. Hopefully, by receiving a pair of complimentary tickets, visitors will feel a little happier on this particularly blue Monday!”

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of free tickets to The Edinburgh Dungeon, simply look out for the escaped convicts on the city’s Royal Mile between 11am-3pm on Blue Monday (16th), tickets will be randomly given out throughout the day.

For further information and to visit these famous faces, please view The Edinburgh Dungeon’s website here: www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/