The Edinburgh Dungeon has unveiled its latest Halloween show – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Known for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets from the city’s history through interactive live shows, the popular underground venue’s favourite time of the year has arrived.

This year’s gruesome Halloween show is titled Dinner of the Dead, and it promises to be a spooktacular event for all the family.

At Edinburgh Dungeon, the unlucky guests will be invited to the Dinner of the Dead. Photo: Nick Mailer

Entering the Graveyard on All Hallows Eve, guests are summoned to the traditional Celtic harvest feast, where an empty place has been laid to welcome back lost loved ones, as the line between living and dead is at its thinnest on this day.

Calling forth all lost spirits, visitors must be careful as it’s not just friends who can join the feast – darker forces are at play.

Kathryn Angel, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “The Dungeons are the home of Halloween and this year we really have gone all out.

“Our Halloween shows are full of local history – bringing the spookiest and most ominous tales of our towns and cities to life.

“We recommend only the most courageous peasants book tickets – these shows are not for the faint-hearted!”