Edinburgh Dungeon launches new 'possessed' experience

Visitors will take part in a bid to rid the dungeons of the spirit.

The dungeon’s new experience ‘Possessed: Exorcise the spirit of Pearlin Jean, will tell the story of a vengeful ghost and the origin of how she came to take over the dungeons.After falling in love with a wealthy merchant named Lord Stewart in the 1600s, Pearlin Jean travelled to Scotland from Paris only to discover Lord Stewart had another family back home. Jean was later said to be killed in a tragic accident.

Guests join the show as a medium is trying to dispel the spirit and bring back normality to the attraction, visitors who dare to enter the dungeons this month will experience the usual spooky fun and ghostly tales, as well as assist the medium in extracting Jean’s spirit, as they delve deeper into Edinburgh’s darkest history.

Kathryn Angel, General Manager of Edinburgh Dungeons, said: “Here at The Edinburgh Dungeon, we’re used to giving people a fright and as its Halloween, the scariest holiday of the year, it’s only right we elevate our scare level. The little-known tale of Pearlin Jean is one of Scotland’s most gruesome and tragic stories, so we cannot wait to see how people react to her evil exorcism. We can hear the screams already!”

The Exorcise the Spirit of Pearlin Jean show will run from Saturday 16th – Sunday 31st October, with especially frightful adult only shows on Friday 29th – Sunday 31st October at 6pm – 9pm.