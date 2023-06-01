1 . Fisherrow Sands

This beach, which is situated between the Joppa area of Edinburgh and the East Lothian town of Musselburgh, is one of the beaches with the poorest water quality. Locals were previously warned not to swim at the beach, after it received a 'poor'' rating for five years in a row. However, Fisherrow Sands has recently been re-designated as an official bathing water by SEPA. Photo: Keep Scotland Beautiful