Local surfers and swimmers will gather at a popular beauty spot to demand an end to sewage discharge.

The issue isn’t isolated to the Edinburgh area. Last year, a Scottish Water report revealed that sewage was discharged 14,008 times across Scotland in 2022, with around 38 “overflow events” occurring a day. Kimberley Travers, a regional representative for Surfers Against Sewage hopes the event will help raise awareness of the sewage problem.

A 'Paddle Out' protest is being held at Portobello Beach by Surfers Against Sewage, on Saturday, May 20.

She believes many who are swimming in local waters aren’t aware of the poor water quality. She said: “At Portobello, there’s loads of wild swimmers and kids playing in the water. Nobody has any idea of it, there’s no banners anywhere to say there’s bad water quality today.”

While she has never gotten sick from surfing, Kimberley says she knows several others who have fallen ill the day after bathing at local beaches. She has encouraged anyone who cares about the environment to come out to the Paddle Out event, and said: “We want to make a scene, inspire people and bring the community together”.

