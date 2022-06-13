Run over two weekends in June and July, the sessions will provide opportunities to find out more about the many ways volunteers can make an impact every day for the zoo, local community, and the wildlife conservation charity’s worldwide efforts to save species from extinction.

Edinburgh Zoo said: “Volunteer programmes with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) play a huge role in helping us connect people with nature and save threatened species in Scotland and around the world.

“Whether you are helping us with visitor experience, education, events or gardens, our volunteers make an impact every day.”

The sessions will take place on 18 and 19 June and 9 and 10 July.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland volunteer programme requires interested individuals to:

– Applicanted must be at least 18 years old

– Demonstrate commitment to the highest standards of customer service

– Have enthusiasm for people, animals and conservation

– Commit to the volunteer programme for a minimum of 70 hours per year (exceptions: student volunteers and events volunteers) and work either weekly or fortnightly.

– Attend volunteer induction and complete all required online training

– Have an up-to-date tetanus inoculation

Please note that volunteers are not involved in the direct care of animals or any hands-on animal care work.