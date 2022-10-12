Hard to Climb Munros 2022: Here are 10 of the most difficult Scottish Munros to bag for any hillwalker
Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro – but these ones are particularly tricky.
There are a total of 282 Munros in Scotland and bagging them all is a huge challenge – equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 14 times – completed by only the most dedicated walkers and climbers.
It’s thought that less than 7,000 so-called 'compleatists', or Munroists, have finished the epic challenge to date, making it a fairly exclusive club.
Many of the peaks can be scaled by anybody with a reasonable level of fitness, but some are more challenging prospects suitable only for those with experience and a head for heights.
Here are the 10 Munros that are the most difficult to tick off your list.
Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.
