News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
If you're looking to conquer every one of Scotland's Munros, these are some of the trickiest peaks you'll have to face.If you're looking to conquer every one of Scotland's Munros, these are some of the trickiest peaks you'll have to face.
If you're looking to conquer every one of Scotland's Munros, these are some of the trickiest peaks you'll have to face.

Hard Munros 2023: Here are 10 of the most difficult Scottish Munros to bag - from Beinn Mheadhoin to the Inaccessible Pinnacle

Measuring a minimum of 3,000 feet in height, there’s no such thing as an ‘easy’ ascent of a Munro – but these ones are particularly tricky.
By David Hepburn
Published 5th Jul 2021, 17:02 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:15 BST

There are a total of 282 Munros in Scotland and bagging them all is a huge challenge – equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 14 times – completed by only the most dedicated walkers and climbers.

It’s thought that less than 7,000 so-called 'compleatists', or Munroists, have finished the epic challenge to date, making it a fairly exclusive club.

11 Munros to try within two hours of the Central Belt

Munros For Beginners: These are 11 of the easiest Scottish Munros for novice hillwalkers to bag

Many of the peaks can be scaled by anybody with a reasonable level of fitness, but some are more challenging prospects suitable only for those with experience and a head for heights.

Here are the 10 Munros that are the most difficult to tick off your list.

Before you set out on any expedition make sure you are aware of the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue and plan accordingly.

The mighty Cuillin mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer.

1. Sgùrr Dearg and the Inaccessible Pinnacle

The mighty Cuillin mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
It's a challenge just getting to Ladhar Bheinn as it sits in the middle of the Knoydart peninsula, which isn't reachable by road. Access it via the path along Loch Hourn (pictured) or catch a boat from Mallaig and overnight on the peninsula.

2. Ladhar Bheinn

It's a challenge just getting to Ladhar Bheinn as it sits in the middle of the Knoydart peninsula, which isn't reachable by road. Access it via the path along Loch Hourn (pictured) or catch a boat from Mallaig and overnight on the peninsula. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another challenging peak in Skye's Cuillins range, all routes up Sgurr nan Gillean have sections that require a scramble and are certainly not for the faint-hearted.

3. Sgurr nan Gillean

Another challenging peak in Skye's Cuillins range, all routes up Sgurr nan Gillean have sections that require a scramble and are certainly not for the faint-hearted. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Generally regarded as the most remote Munro, A'Mhaighdean rises above the wilderness of Fisherfield in northwest Scotland, to the south of Ullapool. It takes most people several days to get there and back, so camping equipment is a must, with popular routes including a start around Loch a'Bhraoin (pictured).

4. A'Mhaighdean

Generally regarded as the most remote Munro, A'Mhaighdean rises above the wilderness of Fisherfield in northwest Scotland, to the south of Ullapool. It takes most people several days to get there and back, so camping equipment is a must, with popular routes including a start around Loch a'Bhraoin (pictured). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandWalkersFitness