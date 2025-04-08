1 . Sgùrr Dearg and the Inaccessible Pinnacle

The mighty Cuillin mountain range on the Isle of Skye is the location of the most fearsome Munro in Scotland. It's not the mountain of Sgùrr Dearg (meaning 'red peak') that's the problem - it's the 50-metre high Inaccessible Pinnacle that tops it, which you have to deal with before claiming the summit. The 'Inn Pin' is the only peak that requires rock climbing equipment (along with a fair amount of bravery) to conquer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images