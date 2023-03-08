Racegoers of all ages will don their best outfits as they flock to the Easter Saturday meeting at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Celebrations will take place on April 8 and will culminate in the venue’s highest value race, the prestigious Queen’s Cup, with £100,000 worth of prize money.

The Queen’s Cup received its name following Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Musselburgh Racecourse for its Bicentenary Raceday in 2016.

Thousands will flock to the Easter Saturday meeting at Musselburgh Racecourse.

The racecourse has a proud Royal heritage with The Queen’s Stand also opened by Princess Anne.

The venue will be bringing back its popular ‘Pommery domes’ for the event – which were a huge hit for revellers on New Year’s Day – with a bottle of Pommery Champagne and charcuterie board to enjoy while soaking up the race day atmosphere.

For families, an abundance of free activities for young ones are on offer, with a dedicated ‘Clip Clop Zone,’ offering free funfair rides for all ages and face painting.

Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Easter Saturday is one of our biggest social events in the calendar.

“It promises to be a day full of music, dancing, street food vendors, champagne bars and of course, first-class racing.

“We also have a host of free entertainment planned for those looking to bring the little ones, including the return of the hugely popular and highly-anticipated Easter Bunny which is sure to go down a treat! The best part is that all kids under 17 are free when accompanied by an adult.

“With a huge variety of exciting activities planned, there is something for everyone to enjoy no matter what your age.”

As well as the Queen’s Cup, there will be a series of key races taking place throughout the day, including the Royal Mile Handicap, the Silver Arrow and Scotland’s fastest race, the Scottish Sprint Cup, which attracts top sprinters from across the country.

Prize money that will be awarded across the day will total £226,000 – the venue’s highest value offered this year.

Aisling added: “After the last race, revellers will be able to enjoy some music and dancing with the memorable ‘Funkwagen’ party van experience.

“So, strap on your best dancing shoes and come and join us for an unforgettable Easter experience. Tickets are selling quickly, so act now to have the chance of grabbing one for yourself – you won’t regret it!”

Vendors at the event will include some of Scotland’s best street food offerings, such as Well Hung and Tender’s burgers and chips, Dog N Bon’s hot dogs and loaded fries and Bonnie Burrito’s Mexican cuisine.

Purchasing a ticket before midnight on the April 7 will result in a saving of £5 per person. On the day gate admission will be £35. Children 17 years and under go free.

For further information on Easter Saturday and to book tickets now, click here

