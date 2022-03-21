Musselburgh: Spectators to return to Musselburgh Racecourse for first time in two years for Easter Saturday

The Betway Easter Saturday event is highly anticipated with around 6,0000 fans expected to attend the afternoon of top-quality racing and family entertainment.

It will feature four races including the prestigious £100,000 Queen’s Cup which received the royal seal of approval from the Queen herself.

Musselburgh Racecourse general manager, Bill Farnsworth, said: “We are all delighted to welcome our racing fans back to the course.

"We haven’t been able to allow race goers to Easter Saturday for the past two years, and as it’s one of our major flagship races of the year, we are thrilled to provide a destination for couples, friends, families, and groups looking for an Easter get together with a difference.”

Chad Yeomans, Betway’s Head of Communications and PR agreed the Easter Saturday fixture is a great way to welcome fans back to the course following the pandemic, he added: “The Betway Queen’s Cup is the feature race on the card and is a great staying handicap while the Betway Holyrood Handicap promises a competitive dash over five furlongs.”

The event is very much a family affair with a dedicated kid’s zone featuring free game stalls, fairground rides and face painting, even the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance. All children under 17-years-old can attend the day for free when with a paying adult.

Tickets are on sale now with an Advanced Adult offer available until midnight on April 15, saving £5 per person. To see the full range of options available visit here.

