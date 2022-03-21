Police in Edinburgh appeal for information after dog bit child on Cramond Beach
A six-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in an attack which left her requiring medical treatment.
The girl was walking on Cramond Beach, Edinburgh, with three teenage family members at around 5pm on Friday, March 18, when a black Pitbull dog knocked her over and bit her on the face, body and arms.
She required medical attention as a result of her injuries.
The man in charge of the dog left the area soon after the incident, with the animal in tow.
He is described as being white, about 60 years old, six foot tall, of average build, with a white beard. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a long black coat and blue jeans.
The dog responsible was wearing a blue and white collar.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, and have asked anyone who recognises the description of the man to call 101 quoting reference 2853 of March, 18 2022.