The Trust has a packed summer programme to help families searching for budget-friendly ways to keep children amused during the holidays.

There are several events taking place across the Edinburgh area, with the first one kicking off on July 9. On this date, Alan Breck’s Regiment will re-enact the Jacobite Uprising at Gladstone’s Land in Edinburgh city centre.

Animal lovers can attend Doghailes, a family-friendly dog event with competitions, food. drink and lots of activities for furry four-legged friends, which will be held at Newhailes House in Musselburgh on July 31.

The Trust will also be hosting Ceilidh in the Courtyard, an evening of dancing and music courtesy of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, in the stables courtyard of Newhailes estate on August 13.

On August 28, iconic cars old and new will grace the Newhailes estate for Carhailes, a classic car and transport show.

Members of the National Trust can also spend their summer visiting the charity’s six sites in and around Edinburgh. The Georgian House in the New Town has a collection of paintings, costumes and period furnishings, while the immersive visitor experience at Gladstone’s Land takes visitors through three centuries of the building’s history.

The National Trust for Scotland is hosting a dog show at Newhailes House in Musselburgh this summer. (Photo credit: Mike Wilkinson)

Under an hour outside the Capital, members can visit The Royal Burgh of Culross, where you can experience a paranormal after-hours tour of Culross Palace. If you’d prefer a more peaceful experience, Dollar Glen provides a serene green escape from the city.

The Trust also recently relaunched its initiative with Young Scot, which offers anyone aged 11-25 with a Young Scot National Entitlement Card the chance to visit National Trust for Scotland properties, such as the tranquil Malleny Garden and the carefully restored Gladstone’s Land on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for just £1.

New and existing members of the conservation charity can visit its 129 sites across Scotland, with membership costing £5.25 for adults and £9.80 per month for families.

Philip Long OBE, Chief Executive of The National Trust for Scotland, said: "The last two years have been a difficult time for us all, but our charity was pleased that our countryside and gardens were able to provide respite to many. As the country gets back on its feet post-pandemic, we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to our places and helping them to make the most of a summer free of travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Culross Palace, one of the locations featured in the hit TV show Outlander. (Photo credit: Colin Hattersley / VisitScotland)

“At the Trust we pride ourselves on creating memorable experiences. Whether attending one of our creative events, enjoying an engaging historical tour or taking part in an adventure activity, there are lots of ways to enjoy all that Scotland has to offer.