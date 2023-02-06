A lifeboat crew were called to rescue a dog which had falled into water near the former Cockenzie Power Station in East Lothian.

After plunging from a 3m sea wall, Callie the Red Fox Labrador was found by Kinghorn RNLI volunteers stuck under a jetty.

The crew were called out to the rescue just before 3pm on Friday, January 20. Once on scene, the team had to carefully manoeuvre the boat below the jetty, requiring precision boat handling.

Callie was incredibly scared and nervous but was soon pulled to safety onboard the Atlantic 85 lifeboat with the crew.

Despite her fall, the dog only had an injured paw and was safely reunited with her worried owner at Cockenzie Harbour, alongside Fisherrow Coastguard.

Just two hours before rescuing Callie, Kinghorn lifeboat had been called out to another dog that had fallen from the sea wall at Gypsy Brae, Granton.

Fortunately, the pet was retrieved by the local fire service and the lifeboat were stood down before being called to rescue Callie.

In 2021, RNLI lifeboats around the UK and Ireland launched 169 times to dogs in difficulty.

“It’s important to keep you and your pet safe,” say the RNLI. “Keep dogs on a lead if you're close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.

“If your dog enters the water or gets stuck in the mud, don't go in after them. If possible, move to a place where they can get to safely and call for them. They will likely get out by themselves.

“If you're worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.