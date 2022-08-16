East Lothian crime: Work van dumped in West Harbour at Cockenzie
An East Lothian workman had a nasty shock at the weekend when his van was found dumped in the local harbour.
The white van with a yellow light on the roof was spotted half-submerged around 6am on Saturday morning in the West Harbour at Cockenzie in East Lothian.
The motor’s watery fate is claimed on social media to have been due to a youth taking the keys and crashing it while the owner was out fishing.
Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident and a spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a van in the water at Cockenzie Harbour around 6.40am on Saturday August 13.
“The van has been recovered from the water and enquiries are ongoing.”
Locals were quick to take to social media to offer sympathy to the owner of the van while some have managed to see the funny side of the incident.
One resident posted: “That poor guy went out fishing on his boat the other day and left his van parked on the harbour.
“One of the kids that were jumping in off the harbour wall jumped in and reversed it back and crashed it into the post and ran away lucky he wasn’t in it when this happened.
“I seen them crashing it and running but never seen who done that.”
A second said: “If it genuinely was the kids who caused this, then someone should be made to pay. That van will be a write-off now, and his insurance may not cover it. Hopefully it does though.”
But a third added: “ The lengths folk will go to avoid a parking ticket.”
And another joked: “”Dipping the headlights big style. Lol.”