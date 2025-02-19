It’s lights, camera, action for one Edinburgh hotel, which is set to feature in an upcoming episode of a hit reality TV show.

The Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, in Ratho, will feature in an upcoming episode of iconic US reality show The Bachelor. The popular hotel and country club was the temporary home of cast and crew, including The Bachelor himself Grant Ellis.

Commenting on the filming of the episode, which airs on February 24, Colin Richards, general manager at Dalmahoy, said: “Dalmahoy offers unashamed escapism from the moment you walk through our doors, we encapsulate everything you would want from Scottish hospitality – a blend of history, beautiful grounds, championship golf courses, and superb leisure facilities.

The Dalmahoy Hotel will feature in an upcoming episode of The Bachelor | TSPL

“It’s the epitome of romance, solitude, and relaxation, with luxurious touches at every turn. We were delighted to host The Bachelor here - where better to create a love story? We’ll be tuning in to the rest of the series to see who Grant ends up with, and they’re always welcome back for a romantic return.”

Bachelor Grant, 31, has appeared on sister show, The Bachelorette, on which he was a fan favourite. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader; but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, he can be found cheering on his favorite teams, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.

As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humour and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Built in 1725, as what was once a grand baronial Manor House the Dalmahoy is now a welcoming four-star hotel. Located seven-miles from Edinburgh, it boasts 215 rooms and two restaurants - the Pentland Restaurant and James Braid Bar and Brasserie.